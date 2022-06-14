FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police Department will be hosting a blood drive with LifeSouth on Thursday.

LifeSouth is in desperate need of blood donors as local hospitals continue to experience a short supply. All blood types are needed and anyone who has had a Flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine, or any other vaccines are still welcome.

The event will be held at the Florence Police Department, 701 S Court St, Florence, AL 35630. LifeSouth representatives will be there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in donors are welcome but those who would like to make an appointment can do so with this link.

If you can’t make the blood drive on Thursday, you can find other opportunities on LifeSouth’s website.