FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police were called to a wreck involving a car and a building Tuesday morning.

The police were called to the Auto Zone shopping center in Florence just before noon.

Florence Police along with Florence Fire Rescue and Shoals Ambulance responded, according to the report.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

