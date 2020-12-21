Florence Police arrest two suspects in Friday assault

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two people face charges after an assault in Florence Friday.

According to Florence Police, officers were called to a reported assault in the 900-block of Florence Boulevard.

The victim directed officers to a house on Virginia Avenue, where the assault happened

James Allison, 58, and Tara Phillips, 41, were both arrested.

They were taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where they were charged with second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Bonds for both were set at $2,700 a piece.