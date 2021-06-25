Florence Police arrest man attempting burglary, now facing felony charges

FLORENCE, Ala. — Around 10 p.m. on June 24, Florence Police Dept. received a call of a burglary in progress at a business on Rail Road Avenue. A male was seen on the camera inside the closed business.

Officers arrived and while searching the area, Joshua Connie, 30, was located hiding from officers, according to a press release.

Florence PD said Connie was apprehended without incident and in possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

Connie was arrested and charged with Burglary in the third degree, and Possession of burglar’s tools.

At the posting of this article, Connie was being held on a $17,500 bond.