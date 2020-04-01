Florence Planning Commission passes emergency resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence Planning Commission met Tuesday afternoon to pass an emergency resolution creating a moratorium on the action of subdivision regulations. The state requires that planning commissions act on subdivision applications within thirty days of submission — but given Governor Ivey’s new mandate, they are unable to have public meetings of ten or more.

“We passed this moratorium so that we would not put developers or independent individuals trying to subdivide their property at a disadvantage because if we did not act on their application within thirty days they would be denied and they would not be able to reapply for six months,” said Florence Planning Commission Chairman Jim Stanphill.

Stanphill said the commission is trying not to put the public at any sort of disadvantage. The moratorium will allow them to delay acting on subdivision applications through the end of May.