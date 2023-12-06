FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested on Tuesday following a month-long investigation by the Florence Police Department.

On Dec. 5, 20-year-old Azarian Amir Brown was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The department said that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Holt Avenue in Florence on Nov. 4. They located a home close by on Norwood Boulevard that had several bullet holes.

An adult woman and two young kids were inside when someone started shooting into the home. Officers said no one was injured.

Brown is being held on a $30,000 bond at Lauderdale County Detention Center.