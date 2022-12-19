Two people were arrested in Florence Friday in connection to a vehicle stolen from the Walmart located on Hough Road.

Sgt. Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department (FPD) said officers responded to the store around 12:30 that afternoon after a car was reported stolen.

Officers were able to identify 23-year-old Austin Bevis of Killen as one of the people involved with stealing the vehicle, and because of previous interactions with him, were able to find the vehicle on South Kirkman Street in Florence.

Detectives arrived at the residence and arrested Bevis, along with 24-year-old Micaela Duncan, also of Killen.

Austin Bevis (Florence Police Dept.) Micaela Duncan (Florence Police Dept.)

Both were charged with first-degree theft of property and remain in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $30,000 bonds each.