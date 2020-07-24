Florence officials offering drive-thru Census help

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Florence Council Members, and the Florence Planning and Community Development Department invite the community to cool off at their drive-thru Census Help events.
The Census Help events will be on the next three Monday evenings from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 pm.
- ROYAL AVE RECREATION CENTER on MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020.
- BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER on MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020.
- HANDY RECREATION CENTER on MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020.
They will be offering curbside help for residents to fill out the census survey. Organizers say the form will only take a few minutes, and all you need is your address.
The Kona Ice truck will be there to offer a cool treat and masks are required.
Florence Counts! Get Counted Online now at www.2020census.gov.