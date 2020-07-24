Florence officials offering drive-thru Census help

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Florence Council Members, and the Florence Planning and Community Development Department invite the community to cool off at their drive-thru Census Help events.

The Census Help events will be on the next three Monday evenings from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 pm.

ROYAL AVE RECREATION CENTER on MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020.

on MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020. BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER on MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020.

on MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020. HANDY RECREATION CENTER on MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020.

They will be offering curbside help for residents to fill out the census survey. Organizers say the form will only take a few minutes, and all you need is your address.

The Kona Ice truck will be there to offer a cool treat and masks are required.

Florence Counts! Get Counted Online now at www.2020census.gov.