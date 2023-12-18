FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence police officer pleaded guilty to domestic violence and resigned from the department last week.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said that 24-year-old Javen Pillar, a police officer for the department, was involved in a “domestic violence incident” on October 4 around 7:30 p.m., which led to him being arrested.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was brought in for the investigation after FPD found out that the incident involved one of their officers. Pillar was arrested for third-degree domestic violence and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to court documents, Pillar pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday and agreed to enroll in a pretrial diversion program. The judge did not, however, find him guilty in the case.

Pillar has to complete anger management and not be arrested again, among other conditions, as part of the program.

On Friday, following his plea, Pillar’s attorney Jeffery Redcross said he resigned from FPD.

“Javen appreciates his opportunity that the City of Florence Police Department gave him and all the experience he acquired over the years. He further wanted to leave on his own terms. He looks forward to his life after law enforcement and the new addition to his family,” Redcross said in a statement to News 19.

As long as Pillar fulfills the terms of the program he will not serve jail time and his case will be dismissed.