Florence nursing home throws community parking lot parade for residents

FLORENCE, Ala. — Nursing home residents in Florence had an exciting Friday afternoon.

Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation hosted a family, friends and community parade in the parking lot. People decorated their cars, honked their horns, and even threw out candy and beads in proper parade fashion. It was all done to bring joy and put smiles on the residents’ faces.

“The residents are so happy and excited to share this day, this beautiful day, with their family and friends and community,” said Executive Director Linda Graves.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt led the parade in a red convertible.

“They’re like the rest of us. They’ve been staying in their rooms and it’s nice to get out,” Holt said. “It’s an absolute gorgeous day and we will see them from a distance, but we’re excited about it to get to wave to them and say hello to them.”

The parade had more than 200 participants ride through.