Florence nursing home gives update on how residents and staff are coping during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. — Nursing homes house some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19—the elderly. However, staff at a facility in Florence said things have remained positive since the pandemic began.

With more than 170 residents, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation is one of the largest nursing homes in the Shoals. Administrator Brian Scheri said the hardest thing for him was closing off the facility to visitors. However, after weeks of following those guidelines and taking proper precautions, he happily reports that no residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. He said the facility is ready and has plans in place should someone test positive.

“Something good is going to come out of this,” said Scheri. “I think people are going to take less things for granted, I think they’re just going to hold onto their loved ones a little bit harder, a little bit tighter, knowing that some catastrophe and pandemic of this sort could happen at any point in time.”

Scheri said the residents remain in good spirits with plenty of socially distant activities like hallway bingo and sing-alongs. Mitchell-Hollingsworth posts regularly on its Facebook page; for updates on how residents and staff are doing, click here.