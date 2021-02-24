Florence nonprofit organization providing utility assistance to those in need

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Help Center located at the corner of Court Street and Veterans Drive in Florence was busy Wednesday morning. Cars lined up for the center’s food giveaway that happens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It’s just one of several ways The Help Center lives up to its name.



“We’re giving out food in tremendous quantities,” The Help Center board president Cindy Young said. “We’re breaking records Monday and today, on target to break all records.”



Young said the center also has a partnership with the City of Florence to offer utility assistance to those in need. The program is called Project Help.



“Right now, our families are finding themselves in very dire need of help with their past due and final notice utility bills and we’re doing our best to help as many as we can with that final bill,” Young said.



Project Help provides up to $100 once a year for utility assistance. Young said that will make a difference for families who are expected to have higher utility bills following February’s winter storm.



“At least it buys them some time to come up with the monies to pay off the rest of the bill and keep their power from being turned off,” Young said.



Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said he’s proud of the community for their continued support.



“Approximately $40,000 a year is given through this program and every dollar is spent—no administrative charges—and I’m just so pleased with the way it’s working and hopefully we can help more people,” Betterton said.



Young said an important part of the program is that it gives those in need the hope to move forward.

Florence Utilities customers receive a notice on their bills with instructions on how they can donate to Project Help. Customers can choose one-time payments or a specific amount to be donated monthly. You can also donate by clicking here.