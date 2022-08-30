FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Holos Hope nonprofit organization is hosting a concert at the Shoals Theatre in Florence to benefit human trafficking victims.

Holos Hope was founded earlier this year to help victims of human trafficking, addiction, and prostitution. Founder Amy Thompson told News 19 that there are very few resources to help those kinds of victims here in The Shoals.

“It’s a huge need here in the shoals,” Thompson said, “It’s happening every day in businesses that we go to and people that we know. And so we just want to get them the help that they need.”

Thompson told News 19 that they offer a two-year residential program for victims. They also offer medical care and therapy but these services can be very costly, which is why they are hosting the concert.

“I felt from the beginning that there are millions of victims out there, and we will never end human trafficking all over the world. But if we can end it for one person, then their life is changed forever,” Thompson said.

The concert will be on September 8 at the historic Shoals Theatre (123 N Seminary Street) starting at 7:00 p.m. You can find tickets here.