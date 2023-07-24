FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence native Lorinda Pryor sang blues for a crowd at the 42nd annual W.C. Handy Festival, returning home to show her hometown a good time.

Pryor, otherwise known as ‘Pinky,’ says she picked up a microphone for the first time at 8 years old when she was at Mount Mariah Primitive Baptist Church in Florence.

She didn’t know prior to then that she could even sing, but once she started, she said it was the culture of music in The Shoals that secretly showed her the music was inside.

“It’s in you. I was born here, I grew up here, I went to school here, I graduated high school here… and you cannot help but to get that bluesy element on the inside of you,” Pryor said.

She says she’s been coming to the festival since she was a little girl, and that this is not her first time being a part of the events – the W.C. Handy Festival has nurtured culture in her from a young age.

“When I was in high school, the first time I participated in the handy play. So all of the practices, I was in the African scene, and I will never forget it with all of my friends. And it was just so much fun getting to play dress up, basically getting to act a little bit,” said Pryor.

The W.C. Handy Festival has different events going on until August 5th. For a look at the schedule, you can visit the festival website here.