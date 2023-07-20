FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — An advocate for the National Brain Tumor Society, also a Florence native, is raising funds to fight brain cancer in honor of his father.

Brad White lived in Florence for the final 31 years of his life, before he lost his battle with brain cancer. Now, his son is advocating for others battling the disease.

White was a defensive lineman who played six seasons in the National Football League (NFL) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings, and he played college football at Tennessee.

His biggest claim to fame, however, was his family – where he was a true role model to his son, Braden.

“Grew up and he was my role model. He was my hero but also my best friend, and I wanted to be like him and play football one day… That was my dream and I set out to do that and he helped me every step of the way. I ultimately got to play football at Texas A&M University, a lot in part from his help,” Braden White said.

Brad White received his glioblastoma tumor diagnosis in July 2021 and underwent brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and also spent months re-learning to walk and talk.

After losing his father in July 2022, Braden has now become an advocate for the National Brain Tumor Society and is raising money to help search for a cure with the ‘Play Hurt Project,’ which was his dad’s motto.

“There’s never a day where you’re gonna feel 100%… You’re gonna be sore, you’re gonna be in pain, injuries – it’s just part of the game,” Braden White said. “So, you have to learn to battle through that and play hurt in different practices and games. And so that kind of parallels to life as well, and I think every day no matter who you are, there’s gonna be tough things that happen, tough challenges and adversity that’s thrown at you. You have to learn to take that on and play hurt every day of your life.”

So far Braden White has raised over $40,000 for the National Brain Tumor Society. He plans to run four marathons over the next year to continue raising money in honor of his father.

If you would like to support Braden, you can make a donation on the Play Hurt Project’s website.