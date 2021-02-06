Florence native donates books on Black history to Florence-Lauderdale Public Library

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library received a special donation Friday morning in honor of Black History Month.
Florence native Pam Bailey donated several books covering various topics on Black history in America.
Bailey now lives in Georgia and shipped the books to Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons to donate on her behalf.
Bailey said her late mother loved to read and part of the reason for her donation was to honor her. She said she also wants to give young people the chance to learn more about Black history they may not know.
“It details out our Black history that is not necessarily being taught in the schools right now, and that’s something that I would love to get into the public libraries and also to get it into our school systems so that kids can learn that Black history.”
The books donated are “Just Mercy: A True Story of the Fight for Justice” by Bryan Stevenson, “Vintage Hughes” by Langston Hughes, as well as a collection published by the Equal Justice Initiative: “Reconstruction in America: Racial Violence after the Civil War, 1865-1876,” “Slavery in America: The Montgomery Slave Trade,” “Lynching in America: Confronting the Legacy of Racial Terror,” and “Segregation in America.”