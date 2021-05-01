Florence murder suspect pleads not guilty Friday morning

FLORENCE, Ala. — Jahleal Jarmon was in court Friday morning. He’s charged with the felony murder of Reginald “Jay” Watkins.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tells News 19 Jarmon pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect.

In February of 2020, Florence Police were called to the Cypress Pointe area after shots were fired. When police arrived, they found Watkins already dead.

A grand jury indicted Jarmon along with Clifton Bernard Rowell for the murder. It would be nearly a year later before either were taken into custody—but what differentiates a murder charge from a felony murder charge?

“If you are engaged in conduct that’s clearly dangerous to human life and somebody gets killed then you can be charged with felony murder,” Connolly said.

In this case, it was a robbery.

“Mr. Jarmon and Mr. Rowell were accomplices with Jay Watkins in an effort to rob the victim and in the course of doing that, gunfire erupted and Mr. Watkins was killed,” Connolly said.

Connolly explained the reason behind Jarmon’s mental defect plea.

“Lawyers have to enter that insanity defense plea early in an effort to avoid waiving it,” Connolly said. “There’ll be, I’m assuming, additional information about whether they’re really going to pursue that or not.”

Jarmon’s defense attorney Brad Phillips said he looks forward to the trial. “Mr. Jarmon maintains his innocence and we’re excited for the eventual opportunity to ask a Lauderdale County jury to find him not guilty of the charges returned against him,” he said.

Connolly said the next step will be a pre-trial conference to discuss whether the case can be resolved by a settlement or when it will be ready for trial.