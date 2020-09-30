Florence Middle School football player starts recycling program for team

FLORENCE, Ala. — For William Leffel, a normal day consists of school, homework, and football practice.

“William, he’s a go-getter,” Florence Middle School Head Football Coach Derek Gober said. “He gets so excited.”

But not just about sports; William has a passion for a cleaner environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, William noticed that the team was drinking more bottled water than before.

“There’s a lot of bottles that just go into the stands and when you see all the bottles piled up in the trash, it really makes you think how much is going into the landfill,” Leffel said.

William thought of a plan; he had the coach call the Florence Recycle Department to have a cart delivered to the school.

“It’s an exciting thing for us because this is a student that’s taking action, and he’s promoting, but he’s also making a difference in the recycling materials that are collected,” Rachel Koonce, Florence Media and Sustainability Specialist said.

William said his passion for recycling started at home. “My family actually recycles pretty well,” he said. “We use old containers like orange juice containers to water our flowers.”

He has a message for anyone who thinks they can’t make a difference. “When you do something, that can inspire other people to do things,” Leffel said. “A lot of people think they can’t make a difference because what can one person do, but if one person does it, that one will turn into two, and that two will turn into four, and so on and so on.”