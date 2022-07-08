FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Florence man was arrested on multiple charges after turning himself in to authorities on Friday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kelly Dale Crotts, 47, of Florence, turned himself in at the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday, July 8.

Officials say he was arrested on a grand jury indictment for three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.

The indictment stems from an investigation that started in May.

According to ALEA, the charges relate to three victims who were minors at the time of the offenses.