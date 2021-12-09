Florence man receives 68 new charges for possession and production of child pornography

On Tuesday, Florence Police said an out-of-state warrant for child exploitation led to the arrest of Kenneth Michael Mininger. He now faces an additional 68 counts.

FLORENCE, Ala. – On Tuesday, Florence Police said an out-of-state warrant for child exploitation led to the arrest of Kenneth Michael Mininger. He now faces an additional 68 counts.

Police said they searched a home on Chickasaw Drive on December 3, following information about a Florence man wanted in Greenville, South Carolina. That search led to the discovery of 48 pictures of child pornography.

Thursday morning, Florence Police announced the additional charges on Mininger, including 34 charges of possession of child pornography and 34 charges of production of child pornography.

Mininger, who was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail pending extradition back to South Carolina, was charged Tuesday with 48 counts of possessing child pornography, 48 counts of producing child pornography, four counts of sexually abusing a child under 12, and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Mininger’s bond was initially set at $255,000. That amount went up to $330,000 with the new charges, though Florence Police say he cannot post bond due to the charges of production of child pornography.