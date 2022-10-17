A 52-year-old Florence man pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week, according to court documents. (Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 52-year-old Florence man pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week, according to court documents.

Gary Duane White was charged with murder in 2020 in connection to the death of 38-year-old Kwame Thomas.

According to reports, Thomas and White’s girlfriend were together in an apartment at the Southern Oaks apartment complex on July 16. It was alleged that Thomas made a sexual advance toward the girlfriend.

White’s response was to kill Thomas, according to court records.

Police at the time said they received a call around 10 p.m. When officers arrived at the apartment, reports say they found Thomas unresponsive with his throat slashed. A medical examiner later said the wound started on the left side of his neck and went around to the trachea, severing the jugular.

Thomas was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

White was developed as a suspect in the investigation. He was arrested during a traffic stop the next day in East Florence without incident.

An earlier hearing in the case was delayed due to authorities discovering that the girlfriend, a key witness in the case, had died.

In the plea agreement, White was sentenced to serve a 20-year split sentence which will include five of those in prison.