Florence man jumps from window to escape from police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 44-year-old Florence man is in custody after jumping out of a building to try and escape from authorities.

In a press release, Florence police said they responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Huntsville Road around 7 a.m. Monday.

Two hours later, officers with the patrol division reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle at a local hotel.

According to the release, officers say Randy Harden of Florence jumped from a second-story window of the hotel in an attempt to run from the officers.

Authorities say they were able to take Harden into custody without any injuries.

Police say Harden was transported to the Florence Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives. He was then transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and booked on the charge of theft of property in the first degree with a $30,000 bond.