Florence man indicted on charge of sexually abusing child

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested a man Monday after a grand jury indicted him in September.

Florence Police said Paul Arthur Clemmons, 40, was arrested Monday afternoon.

A grand jury indicted Clemmons in September on one count of sexually abusing a child under 12 and another count of sexually torturing a child.

Court records show Clemmons is accused of committing the acts in August and September 2019.

The grand jury called for a $50,500 bond on the two counts.

His arraignment is set for Dec. 1.