Florence man indicted on charge of sexually abusing child

Shoals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A grand jury indicted Paul Arthur Clemmons in September on one count of sexually abusing a child under 12 and another count of sexually torturing a child.

A grand jury indicted Paul Arthur Clemmons in September on one count of sexually abusing a child under 12 and another count of sexually torturing a child. (Photo courtesy Florence Police)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested a man Monday after a grand jury indicted him in September.

Florence Police said Paul Arthur Clemmons, 40, was arrested Monday afternoon.

A grand jury indicted Clemmons in September on one count of sexually abusing a child under 12 and another count of sexually torturing a child.

Court records show Clemmons is accused of committing the acts in August and September 2019.

The grand jury called for a $50,500 bond on the two counts.

His arraignment is set for Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News