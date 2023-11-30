LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people, including a man from Florence, have been indicted on drug distribution charges.

A four-count indictment filed in a U.S. District Court charged Jasmond Dewand Foster, aka “Jazz”, 36, of Florence, Victor Manuel Alcocer-Gonzalez, 37, Edgar Camacho-Reyes, 36, and Jose Salomon Gorozquieta-Gusman, 31, all of Mexico, with “conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute” 50 or more grams of methamphetamines.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the crimes would have happened in Lauderdale County between July 16 and July 26, 2023.

Alcocer-Gonzalez, Camacho-Reyes and Gorozquieta-Gusman were charged with manufacturing and possessing with intent to manufacture 50 or more grams of methamphetamines. Additionally, Camacho-Reyes and Gorozquieta-Gusman were charged with illegal re-entry after deportation.

The minimum penalty for conspiracy to distribute and manufacture methamphetamines is 10 years in prison. The maximum penalty for illegal re-entry after deportation is 10 years in prison.