LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted a Florence man on all eight counts he was charged with, including several charges of arson and attempting to kill an officer with a bow and arrow.

Online court records say 31-year-old Zachary Lambert was indicted on Wednesday for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence, menacing and resisting arrest.

In March, Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said deputies responded to County Road 8 in Greenhill to check reports that a man was setting multiple structures on fire.

The first officer at the scene reportedly saw a man pouring gasoline on a house. When the officer confronted the man, Sheriff Hamilton said the suspect picked up a compound bow and arrow.

The officer was able to subdue Lambert and took him into custody.

Investigators believe the 31-year-old set fire to a total of 2 mobile homes, 2 vehicles, and a shed, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. In the attempted arson, court documents say Lambert started and maintained a fire “causing an explosion.”

The indictment also says he threatened two others by pointing the bow and arrow at them.

The St. Florian Police Department and the Killen Police Department also responded to the scene to assist.

Lambert remains in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

An arraignment has been scheduled for June 28.