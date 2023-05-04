FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested on May 3 in connection to a rape at River Heritage Park in 2021, according to the Florence Police Department.

Dusty Ray Jaynes, 26, was indicted for first-degree rape by a Lauderdale County grand jury on February 2, 2023. A warrant for his arrest was issued on February 7, court records show.

Jaynes (Florence Police Dept.)

According to the Florence Police Department, the arrest and indictment are in connection to an incident that happened in August 2021, when officers got a call from a female victim who said she had been raped at the park.

When police arrived at River Heritage Park, they immediately provided medical treatment for the victim and were able to identify Jaynes as a suspect.

Detectives interviewed the woman and later collected evidence from the scene. They also interviewed Jaynes and conducted a search warrant at his house, police said.

Court records show the grand jury decided to indict Jaynes, leading to his arrest.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for June 6.