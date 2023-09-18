FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — A Florence man was charged with sex abuse in connection with an incident at a local church, according to online court records.

Brian Leon Dickinson, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree sex abuse.

According to a complaint filed with the Lauderdale County District Court, Florence Police Department (FPD) officers responded to the church and made contact with the pastor who told the officers that a man, later identified as Dickinson, had entered the woman’s restroom and inappropriately touched a young girl.

According to a deposition included in the complaint, an officer said he made contact with Dickinson and asked him if he went into the women’s restroom. The officer said Dickinson admitted to going into the restroom, and when asked why stated “just to see what would happen,” court records stated.

The officer said Dickinson was then taken into custody and read his Miranda Rights.

The deposition said that after interviewing people at the scene, officers transported Dickinson to the Florence Police Department for an interview with investigators. The officer said that Dickinson admitted to inappropriately touching the girl during the interview, court records say.

Dickenson was transported to the Lauderdale County Jail and charged with first-degree sex abuse.