FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a man was struck by lightning in the parking lot of a business in the Florence Industrial Park.

On August 7, 2023, the Florence Police Department (FPD) said officers, Florence Fire and EMS responded to a medical call at 3155 Kendall Drive in the Florence Industrial Park.

According to FPD, a 28-year-old male worker from Florence was struck by lightning in the parking lot, and later died of his injuries.

Officials say the victim’s name is being withheld while his family is still being notified.