LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a Florence man has succumbed to his injuries after a wreck last week.

ALEA said Donald E. Fowlkes, 76, was critically injured after a wreck at around 2:25 p.m. March 30. The agency said Fowls was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

ALEA said the wreck occurred when the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned after it became disconnected from the 1991 Mitsubishi pickup that was giving it a tow at the time.

The crash occurred on County Road 6 in Lauderdale County around 12 miles west of Florence.

ALEA said state troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.