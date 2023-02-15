FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man was arrested in connection to stealing money from his grandfather, according to a deposition.

21-year-old Robert Leslie Bobo, III was taken into custody on Wednesday.

A lieutenant with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office who investigated the incident said the victim, the grandfather, reported to authorities that his credit card had been taken and nearly $1,000 in charges had been made.

The grandfather was able to supply a detailed summary of everything that had been purchased, showing the card was used 21 times at various businesses between August 29, 2022, and September 3, 2022.

Surveillance videos from Ollie’s and Walmart were obtained by authorities, both of which reportedly showed Bobo buying items with the stolen credit card.

When investigators showed pictures from the footage to the grandfather, who authorities said confirmed as his grandson.

Robert Leslie Bobo, III (Lauderdale Co. Detention Center)

Investigators also explained that getting more surveillance footage from other businesses was not possible due to the amount of time that had passed.

Bobo is currently in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.