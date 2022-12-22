FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A missing Florida teen was allegedly found in Florence with a man authorities say ‘drove to pick up the teen’ on Wednesday.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) says they responded to a residence on Belview Road in an attempt to locate a missing teen from Florida.

Officials say they did locate the missing 15-year-old with 23-year-old Hermelindo Hor Cucul of Florence.

After investigating, FPD says they determined Hor Cucul had traveled to Florida to pick up the teen and brought her back to Florence. Authorities say they also determined that Hor Cucul was in a sexual relationship with the teen.

Hermelindo Hor CuCui (Photo: Florence Police Department)

Hor Cucul was arrested and charged with statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts. He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.