FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man is facing several domestic violence charges after authorities say he punched and choked his ex-girlfriend.
Freddie Liles was taken into custody on December 8 by law enforcement in Fayette County, Alabama after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Sgt. Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department (FPD) says officers were called to the Fountainbleau Apartments on Darby Drive on November 19 around 6:30 a.m. for a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived, Billingsley said they found a woman who had been punched and choked by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Liles.
Following his arrest in Fayette, Liles was transported back to Florence where warrants were served the next day. He was charged with domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence – harassment.
Liles remains in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $45,200 bond.