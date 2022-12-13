A Florence man is facing several domestic violence charges after authorities say he punched and choked his ex-girlfriend. (Florence Police Dept.)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man is facing several domestic violence charges after authorities say he punched and choked his ex-girlfriend.

Freddie Liles was taken into custody on December 8 by law enforcement in Fayette County, Alabama after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sgt. Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department (FPD) says officers were called to the Fountainbleau Apartments on Darby Drive on November 19 around 6:30 a.m. for a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived, Billingsley said they found a woman who had been punched and choked by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Liles.

Freddie Liles (Florence Police Dept.)

Following his arrest in Fayette, Liles was transported back to Florence where warrants were served the next day. He was charged with domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence – harassment.

Liles remains in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $45,200 bond.