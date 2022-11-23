FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with producing and distributing child pornography.

The Florence Police Department says they got a tip on November 1, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being shared from a source in Florence.

Detectives were able to identify a juvenile victim and gather enough evidence to get a warrant for Steven Canaday’s home in Florence.

Canaday is charged with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting someone under the age of 17 with the intent to distribute it, 25 counts of distributing child pornography, and 5 counts of producing child pornography.

Canaday is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $1,625,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.