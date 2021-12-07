Florence man charged with producing child pornography, sexually abusing children

Kenneth Mininger faces more than 100 charges of child pornography and sexually abusing children. (Photo courtesy Florence Police)

FLORENCE, Ala. – An out-of-state warrant for child exploitation led to an arrest in Florence Tuesday.

Following information that a Florence man was wanted in Greenville County, South Carolina, Florence Police said they searched a home in the 2200-block of Chickasaw Drive Friday and found 48 pictures of child pornography.

Kenneth Michael Mininger, who was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail pending extradition back to South Carolina, was charged Tuesday with 48 counts of possessing child pornography, 48 counts of producing child pornography, four counts of sexually abusing a child under 12, and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Mininger’s bond was set at $255,000 on the charges from Florence Police.