Florence man charged with Friday morning assault

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police say a man hit someone in the face multiple times and chased them for several city blocks before he was taken into custody Friday morning.

Matthew Wayne Burnett, 21, was arrested at the scene of the assault on East Tombigbee Street around 9:25 a.m. Friday.

Florence police said Burnett and a 46-year-old man were arguing over some property when it escalated into a fight where Burnett hit the man in the face with a blunt object. The victim and a witness ran to the 800 block of East Tuscaloosa Police, where they made contact with police.

Burnett initially chased the victim several blocks, police said, but later returned to Tombigbee Street, where he was arrested.

The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he was treated for multiple facial fractures, police said.

Burnett was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a second-degree assault charge.