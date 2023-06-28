LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man charged with attempting to kill a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy with a bow and arrow has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Zachary Blake Lambert, 31, was indicted on eight charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence, menacing and resisting arrest.

Lambert entered his not guilty plea on June 28 during his arraignment.

In March, Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said deputies responded to County Road 8 in Greenhill to check reports that a man was setting multiple structures on fire.

The first officer at the scene reportedly saw a man pouring gasoline on a house. When the officer confronted the man, Sheriff Hamilton said the suspect picked up a compound bow and arrow.

The officer was able to subdue Lambert and took him into custody.

Investigators believe the 31-year-old set fire to a total of 2 mobile homes, 2 vehicles, and a shed, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. In the attempted arson, court documents say Lambert started and maintained a fire “causing an explosion.”

The indictment also says he threatened two others by pointing the bow and arrow at them.

The St. Florian Police Department and the Killen Police Department also responded to the scene to assist.

Lambert remains in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.