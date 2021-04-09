Florence man arrested, thousands of dollars in drugs seized

FLORENCE, Ala. – A man is in custody Friday, and thousands of dollars in drugs were seized by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after a long investigation.

ALEA’S Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment near Cox Creek Parkway in Florence.

According to ALEA, during the search agents found 3 grams of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, multiple controlled prescription drugs, multiple guns, and over $19,000 in cash.

ALEA also said that agents learned that two packages had been shipped to a house in Killen, those packages had been discarded nearby. Agents located the packages and discovered they contained over 2 pounds of heroin, about $50,000 worth, and about 10,000 Xanax pills.

James Tristan Lee Sanders, 24 of Florence, was arrested on Drug Trafficking warrants in Colbert County and taken to the Colbert County Jail.

Officials said that additional narcotics charges are expected to be filed against him in Lauderdale County.