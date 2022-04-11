MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Muscle Shoals Police Department arrested a Florence man over the weekend after he used an online app to try and entice a 12-year-old.

An arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Anthony Allan Brooker on Friday, April 8, after a concerned third party contacted police, according to officials. He has been charged with one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Detectives said they opened an investigation into Brooker and his online activities and discovered he had “engaged in enticing a 12-year-old for immoral purposes” through apps.

Brooker was arrested and taken to the Colbert County Jail on Saturday.