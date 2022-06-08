FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man was arrested for neglecting and stealing from his mother for a time in 2020.

Benjamin Letson was arrested Thursday night and charged with possessing a forged instrument and financial first-degree exploitation of the elderly. The arrest came from two Grand Jury warrants.

Officials said in 2020 Letson stole bank checks and a debit card from his mother. He then used the stolen check and car to buy items from businesses in Florence, according to Florence Police.

They said Letson also failed to pay his mother’s medical bills and provide proper care for her.

Letson was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $42,000 bond.