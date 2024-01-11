FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Thursday after a wreck on Dec. 30, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers arrested 57-year-old Robert E. Jones on Jan. 11, two weeks after an accident on Lauderdale County Road 65 killed the passenger of the car he was driving.

The crash happened Saturday, Dec. 30, on Lauderdale County Road 65, just outside of Killen, an ALEA spokesperson said.

Regina L. Jones, 62, was killed when the vehicle driven by Robert Jones veered from the road, struck a ditch and became submerged in a body of water.

Jones was charged with manslaughter and transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.