FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department responded to a call where a mother was allegedly assaulted and robbed by her 35-year-old son in their home on Saturday afternoon.
FPD Officers responded to a domestic call in the 1600 block of Broadway Boulevard on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m.
Authorities say the complainant advised officers her son, 35-year-old Regis Brannon, had assaulted and robbed her. Brannon lives at the same address as his mother.
Officers say they made contact with Brannon and later arrested him. Brannon is charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence assault.
Brannon is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond.