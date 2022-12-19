FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department responded to a call where a mother was allegedly assaulted and robbed by her 35-year-old son in their home on Saturday afternoon.

FPD Officers responded to a domestic call in the 1600 block of Broadway Boulevard on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m.

Authorities say the complainant advised officers her son, 35-year-old Regis Brannon, had assaulted and robbed her. Brannon lives at the same address as his mother.

Regis Brannon (Photo: Florence Police Department)

Officers say they made contact with Brannon and later arrested him. Brannon is charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence assault.

Brannon is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond.