Florence man arrested, charged with child abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man has been arrested for child abuse.

Florence Police said officers were called to the Carver Heights Apartments, in West Florence near College Street, around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to check on a child.

When officers entered the apartment, they found two children under 3 with multiple bruises.

Child investigators and DHR were called to the scene, and Billy Crunk, 22, was arrested.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on two charges of willful abuse of a child.

His bond was set at $30,000.