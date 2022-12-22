FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in the back Wednesday night, according to Florence Police.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said they received an assault call at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a residence on Richards Street.

When officers arrive, they say they made contact with a man and a woman.

Authorities said the woman had been stabbed in the back and was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment. She was later released, according to FPD.

After conducting an investigation, FPD says they arrested Gary L Vinson for second-degree assault. Two warrants were also served.

Gary L Vinson (Photo: Florence Police Department)

Officials say Vinson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $5,100 bond.