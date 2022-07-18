FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Florence was arrested Monday after a string of vehicle burglaries, according to police.

Ryan Kelly, a spokesperson for Florence Police said the car burglaries happened north of Cox Creek Parkway between Chisholm and Cloverdale Road.

Officials say with the help of patrol officers, Ryan Jeffrey Hall, 37, of Florence, was identified as a suspect.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 18, police say officers searched Hall’s home and car, before arresting him. He was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property. His bond was set at $17,500.

Kelly told News 19 the burglaries in that area began about a week ago, but Hall has only been charged with one. The incidents remain under investigation.

Police say if you have information related to the burglaries, contact them at 256-760-6578.