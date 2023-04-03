FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a pipe on Friday morning.

Officers with the Florence Police Department (FPD) responded to a call regarding a domestic fight at 3001 Florence Boulevard. The victim told officers that her boyfriend, Kirklon Lewis, had hit her with a pipe, according to FPD.

She said that a witness had stepped in and pulled a handgun on Lewis, demanding he drop the pipe and leave, which he did.

FPD said officers later located Lewis behind TJ Maxx. He was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.