FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested after court records say he broke into a bank during off-hours and stole $115.62 and two blankets.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department wrote in a court filing that 35-year-old Jose Maurice Towns was captured on surveillance camera breaking into a local “government building” on Jan. 31.

The investigator said Towns did this before the bank was open, around 6:04 a.m. at 102 S. Court Street in Florence.

During an interview, Towns admitted to being in that building after the “evidence” was presented to him, showing that he was indeed inside the bank.

Towns was arrested that same day.

Towns (Lauderdale Co. Detention Center)

He was charged with bank burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and damage to a business.

At the time this article was published, Towns was still in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $15,500.