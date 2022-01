FLORENCE, Ala. – A man from Florence has been accused of sending pictures of his genitalia to a 10-year-old girl through Facebook and Snapchat.

Florence Police began investigating after the child’s parents contacted them and sent screenshots of conversations and photos taken from their daughter’s phone.

Matthew Cox is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child.

Cox was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.