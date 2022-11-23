FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man was arrested after police said he pulled 12 fire alarms at an apartment complex and bit a jail deputy.

43-year-old Jason Ruano was charged with rendering false alarm and second-degree assault following his arrest on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Jason Fort with the Florence Police Department said Ruano pulled multiple fire alarms at Courtview Towers, located at 201 North Pine Street around midnight.

Jason Ruano (Florence Police Dept.)

According to a complaint filed, Ruano was aware that there wasn’t a fire.

He was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center by Florence Police.

Once there, Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says Ruano bit one of the jail deputies on the hand during a struggle.

Hamilton says the deputy was treated for a minor injury.

Ruano remains in the custody of the LCDC where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.