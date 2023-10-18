FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man has been arrested after abusing his father following an argument over him getting a job.

David Creecy, 37, was charged with domestic violence, strangulation, elderly abuse, and second-degree neglect following an FPD investigation into the incident.

Officers responded to a home on Crestwood Drive in Florence on September 29 around 1:30 p.m. FPD said that a caller advised he and his son, identified as Creecy, had gotten into an argument over ‘David getting a job.’

The caller added that Creecy had grabbed his arms and neck, causing bruising to his arm, according to FPD.

At the time, FPD says Creecy was arrested for third-degree domestic violence and the father was taken to One Place of the Shoals to be examined further. Creecy was additionally charged with strangulation, elder abuse and neglect following further investigation.

Creecy is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.