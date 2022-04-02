FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The folks at the Florence Mall are on the hunt for the city’s next great pop-up shop.

The search is open to all types of businesses with the winner awarded a pop-up space inside the mall during the holiday season. The search is in partnership with the American Dream Project.

“We are excited to be hosting the search for Florence’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for the second year!” said Lindsey Mueller, director of the American Dream Project. “There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the Florence area, and this is a unique opportunity for someone to pilot a storefront during the busiest time of the year.”

The winner will be chosen by the Florence Mall. Last year’s winner was RichBroke Boutique.

“Whether you are a new business, or an existing business looking to expand to try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional,” Mueller continued.

The business awarded the space will hold it for 12 weeks during the holiday season, and also earn a cash prize toward the design and build-out of the space. Rent will be covered by mall.

The deadline to apply for the pop-up space is Saturday, May 7. For more information, click here.